AUBURN — Sarah Moore scored all four goals as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln defeated Yarmouth/Freeport 4-0 in a girls hockey playoff game Wednesday.

Marley LeBel, Megan Reed, Alexandra Durant and Mallory Stuart each had an assist for the No. 3 Eagles ((14-3-1). Greta Marchildon made 16 saves.

Sydney Abbott stopped 19 shots for sixth-ranked Yarmouth/Freeport (6-8-0).

EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLANd 9, BRUNSWICK 0: Caroline Audette recorded a hat trick and added two assists, and second-ranked Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland advanced to the North semifinals at Auburn’s Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Eve Martineau added two goals and assist, and Megan Lachance, Kylee Spugnardi, Sophia Hartley and Audrey Day each scored once for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (10-5-2).

No. 7 Brunswick finishes its season 3-14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GARDINER 56, MORSE 34: Megan Gallagher had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Tigers to the KVAC win in Gardiner.

Lizzy Gruber added 18 points for Gardiner (16-1) while Kylee Nichols chipped in eight.

Morse (5-10) was led by Dakota Shipley with 18 points and Olivia Chabot with eight.

