TOPSHAM — Morgan Ruff had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals as Mt. Ararat upset Brunswick 56-46 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A girls basketball action Thursday.

Logan Brown finished with a game-high 25 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, in the loss for the Dragons (16-2).

Elsa Daulerio added 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for the Eagles (12-6).

RANGELEY 64, PINE TREE 33: Winnie LaRochelle poured in 29 points and went 7-for-9 at the free-throw line in the Lakers East/West Conference win in Rangeley

Rangeley’s Emily Eastlack contributed 15 points and Cheyanne Avery scored 11 for Rangeley (10-3).

For Pine Tree (8-10), Paige Tyson scored 15 points and Ishell Maitland had 13.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK 60, MT. ARARAT 45: Thomas Harvey and Quinten McCaffrey scored 15 points apiece as the Dragons earned the KVAC A win in Brunswick.

Ethan Driscoll added 14 points for the Dragons (5-12).

Ty Henke led Mt. Ararat (2-16) with 20 points.

MORSE 53, BIDDEFORD 48: Sawyer Stead scored 16 points to lead the Morse boys basketball team to a 53-48 win over Biddeford on Thursday.

Shipbuilders (7-9) erased a three-point halftime deficit to beat the Tigers (3-14) at Biddeford.

Gabe Aucoin added 11 points for Morse.

Will Goodwin had 19 points for Biddeford. Julius Silva made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

RANGELEY 65, PINE TREE 36: Boden Washington poured in 28 points as the Lakers (3-10) downed the Breakers (7-11) in Rangeley.

Anthony Whittier added 15 points and Chase Carmichael had 10 for Rangeley.

Silas Yeaton paced Pine Tree with 15 points.

VALLEY 53, RICHMOND 52: Brielle Hill scored 26 points to lead the Cavaliers to the East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Madeline Hill added 22 points for Valley (13-1). Richmond falls to 10-5.

