Virginia Barnes Wright 1932 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Virginia Barnes Wright, “Ginny”, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022. She was the fourth daughter of M. Anna (Fitzgerald) and William Stover Barnes. Ginny was born on July 16, 1932, in the same house in North Harpswell in which her father and grandmother had been born. She was educated at the North Harpswell School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1950. She began her college education at Gorham State Teacher College in Gorham Maine but left after two years. In 1967, she moved her young family back to Gorham and completed the work for her B.S. degree. In 1974, she obtained her M.S. degree in education with an additional major in history. Ginny taught at the Coffin School in Brunswick, Williams School in Topsham and at the Pejepscot Village School in Pejepscot. In 1977, she married Frank V. Wright Jr. of Topsham and Harpswell. In 1979, they moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands where she taught for 10 years at Country Day School in St Croix. In 1989, the Wrights returned to the mainland and divided their time between Harpswell and Stuart, Fla., Ginny enjoyed many traveling adventures with Frank including becoming a licensed scuba diver in the Caribbean, sailing down the Mississippi, flying in a glider in the Rocky Mountains and motorcycling in the U.S. and Canada. They crossed the equator and the following year ate lunch at the Arctic Circle. Ginny was never one to pass up an opportunity for adventure. Shortly after turning 80 she decided skydiving would be an exciting activity and successfully completed an airplane parachute jump. Ginny was predeceased by her husband, Frank (Bodie) Wright in 2011; and her son, Scott Woodbury and stepdaughter, Sue Blood in 1992. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Rochefort and husband Ron of Dayton, her son, Mark Woodbury and his wife Rosanne of Harpswell; grandchildren Jordanne Day and her husband Ed; her great-granddaughter, Aleena Day of Richmond, and Parker Woodbury and his companion Mikayla Toth of Manchester. Ginny also leaves behind her stepchildren Pat, Frank, David, John and their spouses; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. A graveside internment for the family will take place in the spring. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Harpswell Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department P.O. Box 8 Harpswell, ME 04079

