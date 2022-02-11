Harpswell selectmen unanimously approved a grant-funded project aimed at restoring eelgrass in three coves by replacing boat moorings.

Harbormaster Paul Plummer said 20 privately-owned boat moorings use traditional block-and-chain moorings, which can tear and uproot eelgrass when the moorings are dragged along the ocean floor.

Conservation moorings, however, screw into the ocean floor and use an elastic line, minimizing contact with the ocean floor, which does less damage to underwater vegetation like eelgrass.

That swap could restore nearly 9,000 square feet of subtidal eelgrass in Curtis Cove, Dipper Cove and Stover’s Cove.

“The idea behind this project is to study the effectiveness of helical moorings on eelgrass beds and see if the eelgrass grows back in and fix what the traditional moorings do by scarring the ocean bottom,” said Plummer.

The effort will be funded by a $234,000 grant awarded through the Maine Natural Resources Conservation Program. The grant requires no match from the town.

Plummer said the town will replace the boat moorings in June and July and study how changing the moorings impacts eelgrass through 2027.

Underwater meadows of eelgrass provide a habitat for shellfish to spawn, mitigate erosion and combat climate change, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Plummer said it takes years to properly study eelgrass because “the eelgrass will come and go.”

“In places that it has been historically, you may not see it for three or four years and then that fifth year, it’ll come in out of nowhere,” said Plummer. “We need to give it enough time to study the effectiveness.”

