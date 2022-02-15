Alvina Rose Menard 1928 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Alvina Rose Lachance Menard drew her last breath Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, 2022, in the presence of her children at Hill House Assisted Living in Bath. Alvina was born in Brunswick on June 7, 1928, was raised and schooled in Brunswick and was happy to call Brunswick/Topsham home for all her life. She married a Brunswick son, Remi Menard in September of 1948. Together they raised a family of five children from their home on Bridge Street in Topsham. Like her mother, Marie Anne Lachance, Alvina was an avid traveler. With family and friends she walked through ancient sites throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and saw much of the wonders of the U.S. and Canada. When not adventuring away, Alvina became known in Brunswick as the “walking lady”. For 30-plus years, she made the meandering route on foot from Bridge Street down Maine Street, Brunswick and side roads, as inspiration moved her, to eventually find her way in time for morning mass at St. John’s Church and then back home. This little lady walked every day – sun, rain, snow – no matter, and she walked fast and on schedule so people in the know could set the accurate time on their watches as she passed. Sadly, a broken hip ended that favorite pastime. Who sets a watch these days anyway? Alvina was our most beloved Mother and dear friend to so many. She gave readily of herself and devoted many years as a volunteer, most notably to both Parkview and Mid-Coast Hospital, as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John’s Church and as Life Time volunteer member at People Plus. Alvina was predeceased by her husband, Remi; and her eldest daughter, Suzanne Menard. She is survived by her children Rachel Carpenter, Raymond and Robert Menard and Louise Schell, their families and children. A funeral mass and a celebration of life will be held in June later this year in Brunswick, when family and friends can all gather. Please, in lieu of flowers, the family request that any kindhearted donations in Alvina’s memory be made on behalf of People Plus 35 Union St. Brunswick, ME 04011

