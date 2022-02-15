Pownal residents voted unanimously Monday to adopt a plan that’s designed to promote rural preservation and limited development for the next 10 years.

The comprehensive plan is a 109-page document is required by the state. So-called “comp plans” are unique to each community that crafts and adopts them. The goal is to set a vision for future development based on community input.

According to Pownal Selectboard Chairperson Jon Morris, while the plan does not implement any immediate action, it instead will act as guide for the town’s select board, planning board and other committees to source from when making decisions. The town’s next step, Morris said, will be to realign land use rules — some of which have not been updated since the 1970s — with these new guidelines.

In addition, Morris said, to preserve Pownal’s rural character, officials may explore tax incentives for landowners to encourage the traditional public access of private property as it changes hands. In other words, Morris said, when new “no trespassing” signs pop up, it catches people’s attention.

“The more established residents have been incredibly generous in allowing people to hunt, fish, hike on their land,” said Morris. “What we’re trying to do, is we are trying to educate new landowners who sometimes buy land and want to post their land because that’s the way it was done where they’ve come from.”

Town documents indicate that 53 new homes have been built in Pownal since 2016, translating to an average of 11 new housing permits per year. Between 2010 and 2020, the town’s population increased by about 6%, according to US Census data.

Pownal is about 23 square miles, and according to the 2020 census, home to approximately 1,566. It is characterized by farmland, dirt roads and the 700-acre Bradbury Mountain State Park.

About 36 residents turned out to the special town meeting.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Ordinance Review Committee Chairperson Tom Hall said. “Pownal is a bit of jewel for Cumberland County – a small town, a rural town, we like what we have here, and we want to keep it. We realized that the American way of things is to be able to buy a home and set down roots, and we want for folks to be able to do that, but we want to keep our character in allowing such things to happen.”

Mercedes Pour, a Pownal resident for four years, said that she was thrilled the plan was able to capture the essence of the town.

“As a guiding document, as the selectman talked about tonight, I think it does a wonderful job of giving us a framework and structure to move forward,” said Pour. “This town has actually seen some recent change, and is probably facing a lot of change, and we need that framework to help us navigate that.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: