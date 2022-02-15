Hannah Horrigan has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Branch Relationship Manager for the bank’s location in Brunswick.

Horrigan began her career as a development assistant at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. She later served as an administrative coordinator at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and, most recently, worked in supplier operations & logistics at Wayfair. Hannah has completed coursework at the University of Southern Maine. She also earned a nonprofit management certificate from the University of the Pacific.

Horrigan actively volunteers for the Good Food Council of Lewiston-Auburn and is a member of the Rotary Club of Brunswick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: