Hannah Horrigan has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Branch Relationship Manager for the bank’s location in Brunswick.
Horrigan began her career as a development assistant at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. She later served as an administrative coordinator at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and, most recently, worked in supplier operations & logistics at Wayfair. Hannah has completed coursework at the University of Southern Maine. She also earned a nonprofit management certificate from the University of the Pacific.
Horrigan actively volunteers for the Good Food Council of Lewiston-Auburn and is a member of the Rotary Club of Brunswick.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Ottawa’s police chief, criticized over truck protest, resigns
-
Times Record
Terrance Gray retires from Bath Housing Authority Board after 40 years
-
Business
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
-
Northern Forecaster
Statewide virtual career fair opens to middle schoolers
-
Nation & World
Sea level to rise 1 foot along U.S. coastlines by 2050, government report finds