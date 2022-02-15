Harpswell will be converting its streetlights to LEDs in 2022. The new fixtures are more efficient and expected to last longer, saving on energy consumption and replacement and repair costs over the long term, according to a press release from the town.

Harpswell has been reviewing its existing street light locations and is proposing the elimination of 11 streetlights, the addition of five more, and moving two that would improve the lighting at the intersection of Route 24 and Mountain Road.

Notices have been posted on poles where a streetlight is slated for removal and on poles where a new light is being proposed or moved.

Visit harpswell.maine.gov for more information including pole numbers and the town’s streetlight policy. Residents are asked to call (207) 833-5771 with comments or questions by Friday, March 4.

