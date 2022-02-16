Jane Lemont 1953 – 2022 SIDNEY – Jane Lemont of Bowdoinham passed away at Bella Point Home in Sidney on Jan. 31, 2022. Jane was born on June 3, 1953 and was raised in Bowdoinham by her parents John and Shirley LeMont. She attended Bowdoinham schools. Jane was happiest when she held a child in her lap. She was always interested in the lives of her family. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, her grandnieces and nephews were the lucky recipients of her beautiful afghans. Jane’s love for her pets will always be remembered. She treated them as her children, whether they were cows or kittens. Jane’s greatest love was for her mom, Shirley. Shirley was her loving caregiver, her strongest supporter, her knitting and card playing partner, her best friend. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Barry LeMont; and her niece, Kelli LeMont Tufts. She is survived by her sisters Sandra Hickey and husband Russell, Dolly Luwisch and husband Hank and Marilyn Enger; her brother, Thomas LeMont and wife Linda; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jane’s family would like to thank the kind staff and friends at Bella Point Home for caring for Jane in her later years. She felt at home there, we will be forever grateful. A graveside service will be held at Bay View Cemetery in Bowdoinham, May 21 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are welcome. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

