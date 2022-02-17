The Diocese of Portland has notified school communities that it is planning to eliminate the mask mandate in place at Catholic elementary and high schools starting Monday, March 7.

“Though masks will no longer be required, teachers and students who wish to continue to mask will certainly be allowed to do so,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools. “We chose March 7 to ensure that there isn’t another outbreak or rise in cases upon return to class from the February break that would necessitate the continued use of masks.”

The masking policies and safety protocols in place at the diocesan schools have allowed for continuous, in-person education at Catholic schools since September of 2020.

“We believe students are best served when learning in school,” said Pelletier. “Thanks to the understanding, cooperation, and generosity of our school families, faculty, and staff, we were able to continue to provide a safe and healthy school environment for our students. It was a partnership that worked diligently to protect each other and the wider community.”

If the number of positive cases surges in a specific town, city, or school, mitigation measures, including mandatory masking, could be reinstated.

The schools overseen by the Office of Maine Catholic Schools are All Saints School in Bangor, Holy Cross School in South Portland, St. Brigid School in Portland, Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston, St. James School in Biddeford, St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, St. Michael School in Augusta, and St. Thomas School in Sanford.

