David M. Potter 1938 – 2021 BEL AIR, Md. – David M. Potter, 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2021, at Lorien Rehab in Bel Air. David was born on May 19, 1938, in Bath, Maine to Homer and Alice (Dunn) Potter. He graduated from Morse High School (1956) and the University of Maine (1960) with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following graduation, he moved to the mid-Atlantic states where he worked in the defense industry settling at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md. as a combat systems test engineer and later Director of Computer Engineering. David was married to June Galinis and they had two daughters. He was predeceased by his parents and daughter (Beth) who passed away in 2021. David is survived by his loving wife of 57 years; his daughter Julie, her husband William Snyder, grandson Jack; a brother Bill and his wife Barbara, their children Debb Cashman and Matt Potter and six nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Maryland in the spring.

