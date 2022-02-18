Sylvia S. Brown 1925 – 2022 BATH – Sylvia S. Brown, 96, of Winship Street died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She was born in Bremen on June 7, 1925, a daughter of Ira L. and Eda M. (Carter) Simmons. She attended Bremen Long Island school. Sylvia lived on the island until 1947 when she met Carlton S. Brown. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Carlton and moved to Bath in the early 1950’s. Her passion was being a caregiver until she retired in 1985. Sylvia enjoyed knitting, sewing and especially spending time with her family. Sylvia was so loving and caring. She will be sadly missed by her family. She was predeceased by her husband Carlton S. Brown on Sept. 3, 2011; two sons, Henry Brown and Francis Simmons; one brother, Lester Simmons and one sister, Thelma Bramhall. She is survived by three daughters, Ellen M. Trudell and her husband Paul of Bath, Cheryl J. Gilbert and her husband Gary of Bath, and Louise M. Hill of Bath; one sister, Dorothy Simmons of Friendship; 13 grandchildren; several great- grandchildren; and many great-great- grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Winship Green for the wonderful care of Sylvia. There will be no services. Burial will be at Orchard Hill Cemetery in West Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: Winship Green Activities Fund 51 Winship St. Bath, ME 04530

