Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick is bringing back its Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser after having to cancel the event for the last two years. The event will take place on April 9 at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick with two-hour bowling sessions starting at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The nonprofit is looking for teams of 4-5 to raise donations to support one-to-one mentoring relationships. All proceeds support community outreach projects, volunteer recruitment and assessment, volunteer training and matching and ongoing support of mentors and their mentees.

To learn more and to register visit bbbsbathbrunswick.org or call (207) 729-7736.

