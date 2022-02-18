The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host Susie Arnold, a marine scientist at the Island Institute, for a lecture on sea level rise and its current and projected impacts on the region. The virtual lecture will take place on Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m. According to the land trust, the event “will provide insights into the science of sea level rise as well as the actions being taken by coastal communities to reduce its effects.”

Arnold participates in the Maine Climate Council, which has determined that sea level rise could impact 20,000 jobs, cause $17.5 billion in coastal infrastructure damage, and increase flooding events ten-fold by 2050, according to the trust.

Arnold works on the impacts of climate change and ocean acidification on marine resources and fisheries-dependent communities. She is working with fishermen to diversify their businesses to include shellfish and seaweed aquaculture, is researching the environmental benefits of farming edible seaweed and is helping coastal communities better understand the implications of sea level rise so they can make informed adaptation decisions.

Registration is free by visiting kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or calling (207) 442-8400.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water, and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains 12 preserves for public enjoyment and has protected more than 4,100 acres of land since founding in 1989.

