Charles Shearman Coxe 1951 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Charles Shearman Coxe, 70, known to those who loved him as Charlie or Chunky, died on Feb. 8, 2022 at Dionne Commons assisted living facility after a long struggle with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Born March 15, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Edith Winsor and Louis Osborne Coxe, Charlie grew up in Brunswick, an area he loved and remained in or near for most of his life. His father Louis was a professor of English at Bowdoin College and a renowned poet and playwright whose play “Billy Budd” earned acclaim on Broadway; his mother Edith was commended by the Maine state legislature for her years of dedicated volunteer work for a range of nonprofits. Charlie graduated from Brooks School in North Andover, Mass. and Bowdoin College in Brunswick, where he majored in Classics and was a standout athlete who lettered in three sports: football, hockey and baseball. A beloved brother and uncle, Charlie was the best athlete in the family, a whip-smart trivia whiz, and a huge fan of both great classic rock and the worst folk/easy listening music he could find to blast from his speakers. He loved playing sports, watching sports, talking about sports, answering trivia about sports, yelling at the professionals playing sports on TV, and listening to the French radio broadcast of sports while watching so he’d stop yelling at the TV so much. Most of all, Charlie was a hilariously funny guy who loved to make people laugh until either you or he (or both) had tears streaming down your face. Family was everything to Charlie, and they are very saddened by his passing. He is survived by three siblings, his brother Robert Winsor Coxe (and wife Gro) of Kennesaw, Ga., brother Louis Osborne Coxe, Jr. of South Boston, Mass., and sister Helen Eyre Coxe (and husband David Lay) of Cumberland Center, Maine; four nieces and nephews, Charles Olav Coxe (and wife Jennifer) of West Orange, N.J., Inger Winsor Wood (and husband Jared) of Statesboro, Ga., Ben Cheney of Taipei, Taiwan, and Hilary Cheney of Cambridge, Mass.; and four great-nieces and nephews. Like his father and grandfather before him, Charlie’s later years were marred by Alzheimer’s disease. We can’t say thank you enough for the compassionate care he received from the incredible nurses and staff at Dionne Commons. A memorial to celebrate Charlie’s life will be held at a future date — in the meantime, hug your family, crack open a beverage of your choice, play the worst song you know, and yell at the TV about how stupid the sportscasters are. He’ll be right there with you. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com Those who would like to donate are encouraged to consider making a gift to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous