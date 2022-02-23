Brunswick’s indoor mask mandate is no longer in effect.

The town council voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind the mandate immediately.

The council approved the masking requirement on Jan. 6 in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief for the local hospital.

The repeal comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline statewide, and as wastewater testing data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a decrease in virus levels throughout Maine.

In Brunswick, CDC wastewater testing samples show an almost fivefold decrease of coronavirus levels in two weeks, from a normalized virus concentration of 1.18 million on Jan. 27 to just under 273,000 on Feb. 10.

Freeport, Bath and Portland either voted to rescind their mandates or let them expire.

“Whether you live here, work here, shop here, own a business here, whether you wear your mask enthusiastically or grudgingly, whether you acknowledge the science around masking or whether you are, yes, a skeptic, at some point in the last few months, you likely helped a perfect stranger dodge an infection,” Town Council Vice-Chairperson Dan Ankele said. “We may never know the positive ripple effects of each failed COVID-19 transmission moment.”

