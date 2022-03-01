The Patten Free Library continues its series of virtual travel lectures on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

“This year we are focusing on trips around Maine that are a little more accessible than the big, international trips we featured last year,” said Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff. “We started with a canoe trip, this month we have a bicycle adventure, and our final lecture in April will be about a birding quest that spans the entire state.”

March’s Armchair Traveler is titled “From Kittery to Fort Kent: 600 Miles by Bicycle.”

Last fall, lifelong friends Alain Ouellette and Norman Guerette fulfilled a longtime dream and took a 12-day, 600-mile bicycle trip from Kittery to Fort Kent.

Using mostly Route 1 and Route 1A, the retirees covered about 50 miles a day and stayed in tents, with friends, and with friends of friends.

At this Zoom talk Alain and Norm share what they did to prepare for the trip, lessons learned, and tales from the beautiful coast of Maine. With support from Bath Savings Institute.

To learn more and to register, visit patten.lib.me.us/event/kitterytofortkent/.

