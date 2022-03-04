High schools from across the state are preparing one-act plays for the statewide competition in March, each with their own spin of a 40-minute play. Freeport High School is setting the bar high with the period piece “The Patient.” In this Agatha Christie mystery, eight characters struggle to find the murderer in a hospital ward— a killer who is among them.

“When choosing this year’s One Act, we really wanted to challenge the cast, crew and designers with a period piece,” said Freeport High School Theatre Director Natalie Safley. “We have set the play in 1943, which gives everyone several unique challenges to sink their teeth into. I personally have never directed an Agatha Christie play which has so many fun layers of discovery. We hope this play will bring delight to audiences as we continue to navigate through these uncertain times.”

Actor Zane Aguiar, who will portray the character Bryan Wingfield, believes that this play will be different from any other because “Christie involves so many subtle hints into her stories that it always keeps the audience guessing and on the edge of their seat as to who could be the killer. You never know what is going to happen next.”

There are two chances to see this production before the students take it to this year’s One Act Festival. The first is 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, with a second performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at the Freeport Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door with cash only or online in advance with a credit card.

