Video footage released by the Maine Attorney General’s office provides more detail about the Feb. 28 confrontation with a Brunswick woman before she was shot by Topsham police.

Kourtney Sherwood, 37, died at Maine Medical Center on March 1, the day after being shot on the Route 196 bridge.

The two-minute, 20-second video, which appears to have originated from the dashcam of a member of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, shows a white pickup truck on the side of the road that is blocked by police cruisers.

An officer is heard saying: “We don’t want this to end badly. We want to help you, get you the help you need. We want you to go back to your partner, she’s very concerned. … We’re concerned for you. … We’re trying to get you some help, Kourtney.”

The officer asks that the truck’s window be lowered and that the occupant display their hands to show they are unarmed.

Shortly after, the truck’s driver’s side window is lowered slightly and a hand emerges holding what appears to be a pistol, followed by a flash.

The video cuts off shortly thereafter, and no other footage has been made public. The AG’s office cited a state statute that allows evidence to be withheld from the public if such a disclosure would hinder or prejudice a police investigation or court proceeding.

No officer is seen approaching the vehicle within the span of the video. The truck’s occupant is not heard.

Topsham police Officer Mathew Bowers, who fired a single shot that struck Sherwood, has been placed on leave pending separate investigations by Topsham police and Maine Attorney General’s office.

Prior to the shooting, Sherwood had called her wife, Stacy Beverage, and said she had been pulled over by the Maine State Police after running a red light near the Route 196 bridge, Beverage told The Times Record on March 3.

Sherwood then asked Beverage to come get the vehicle because she was afraid of being arrested. Instead, Beverage said, Sherwood was issued two summonses by the trooper, who then left. At that point, Beverage said that Sherwood began making suicidal statements over the phone, and Beverage contacted the Topsham police.

Sherwood had grappled with mental health challenges and previous arrests, according to Beverage.

If you are concerned about yourself or about somebody else, call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112. If you are not in Maine, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact a crisis counselor at suicidepreventionlifeline.org

