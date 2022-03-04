Eugene W. “Jake” Russell 1944 – 2021 SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. – Eugene W. Russell, known as “Jake”, of St. Petersburg, Fla. passed away on Sept. 13, 2021. Jake was born to Linwood “Gus” Russell and Mabel Scott Russell on July 6, 1944 in Merrill. His family moved to Lisbon Falls in 1945. Family members who passed before Jake were brother, Scott Russell, sister, Star Hardy and sister, Earlene Nadeau. One surviving sister is Sheila Bichrest of Litchfield. Jake married Geraldine Pinkham of Richmond, daughter of Ralph Alton Pinkham Jr. and Thelma Ladd Pinkham. Surviving Jake is a son, Richard Russell and his partner Dan Auger of St. Petersburg, Fla. and a daughter, Traci Beaulieu and her husband James Beaulieu of Durham; three grandchildren, Amanda Campbell and husband Lawrence Campbell of Lisbon Falls, Michael Beaulieu and wife Vicky Osmond Beaulieu of Durham, and Ashley Beaulieu and her fiancé Matthew Nicholson of Lisbon Falls. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Lennox Marie Campbell and Rilynn Gene Campbell of Lisbon Falls and Kole James Beaulieu and Bryce Michael Beaulieu of Durham. Jake is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children. Jake worked at the USA Gypsum plant in Lisbon Falls then became a home building contractor, which he liked the most, building many homes in the Lisbon Falls and central Maine area. Jake will be greatly missed by his family, friends and most of all by his loving wife, “Gerry”.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous