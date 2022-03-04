Peter Frati 1929 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Peter Frati, 92, died peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. He was born in Bangor, April 16, 1929 to Enrico Frati, and Alice Jeanette Hellenbrand Frati. He was educated in Bangor schools and received an honorary diploma from Bangor High School, class of 1948. Peter was always self-employed. He opened his first store in Pittsfield, Frati Jewelers, with his brother, Hugo at 17 years of age. He later owned and operated Frati Mobile Homes, Pittsfield as well as building the Carriage Inn restaurant, Pittsfield. Moving to Brunswick in 1976, he owned and operated the Coastal Trading Post at Cook’s Corner until 2004. He was formerly a deputy sheriff for Somerset County and Sagadahoc County and had completed the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, receiving the certificate of a Reserve Officer 1980. Peter was predeceased by his son, Scott Frati; a brother, Hugo Frati, a sister, Louise Harris; a son-in-law, John H. Gillis. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Helen (Beanie) Frati of Brunswick; two daughters, Debora Gillis, Norway, Pam Eggemeyer and her husband Denny, Arvada, Colo.; his brother, Orlando Frati and his wife Charlene of Bangor, his sister, Joanna Hitt, of Brevard, N.C.; a stepson, Bill Pidgeon of San Diego, Calif.; three grandsons, Will Pidgeon, Matt Pidgeon, and Chad Gillis, a granddaughter, Carrie Ovrid; his first wife of 23 years, Arlene Frati; great-grandson, Tristan Gillis; and great-great-grandchild, Westley Gillis; many well-loved nieces and nephews. Among his memberships, he was a Registered Maine Guide for 65 years; a Maine Masonic member for 73 years; a Maine Scottish Mason for 70 years; a Maine Masonic Shriner for 65 years. He enjoyed people and comradery which earned him the title of “The Mayor of Meadowbrook” for his entertaining, parties, dinners, and social interaction with neighbors and friends. Most importantly of all, Peter will be remembered for being a devoted father and husband. A memorial service will be celebrated at The Masonic Lodge, 65 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, March 9 at 11 a.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

