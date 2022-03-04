Timothy L. Doten 1964 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Timothy L. Doten, 57, of Maquoit Road, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Calais on April 26, 1964, the son of Fredrick M. and Jeanne M. (Thompson) Doten. He graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1982. He played football and ran track. His passion was being a chef! He worked at Chuck Wagon, Moody’s Seafood, Pedro O’Hara’s, and Bugaboo Creek. He enjoyed all sports but loved football the most. He was the biggest Patriots fan, which he watched with his father. He is survived by his dad, Fredrick M. Doten and his companion Pamela Bassett; his mother, Jeanne Judson, and her husband Fred. He had one daughter, Brianna Richardson and her two children, Audrey Gould, and Nolan Richardson. He also leaves the love of his life, Jennifer Splude. He loved his family so much. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Thomas E. Doten who passed away on July 6, 1998. A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

