A collection of images and artwork assembled by Olga Pastuchiv is on display at the entrance of Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Featured work includes paintings done by Pastuchiv’s father and photographs by Tania D’Avignon. Pastuchiv lives in Richmond and both her parents came from Ukraine to the United States after World War II. She is a painter, illustrator, author and gardener and has long been an artistic partner of the library.
On Feb. 24, the world watched as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an invasion into Ukraine. Over the last several weeks, a list of countries, including the United States, have placed sanctions on Russia as a result.
