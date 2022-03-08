Andrew J. Sullivan 1947 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Andrew J. Sullivan, 74, of 45 Franklin Parkway, Brunswick, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on March 5, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 25, 1947, son of Andrew M. and Edith Elizabeth (Sinclair) Sullivan. He graduated from Gloucester High School in Gloucester City, N.J. and on June 22, 1968, he married Mary Jane Rowe of Litchfield, Maine. He graduated from Philadelphia College of Bible in 1969 and Denver Seminary in 1973. He pastored four churches in Maine beginning with a dual pastorate in 1973 at East Machias First Baptist and Jonesboro Union Church, Kennebunk Baptist Church beginning in 1982, and in 1995, he became the pastor at Corliss Street Baptist Church in Bath, retiring in 2012, for a total of 40 years of ministry. He remained active as a parish member until last month. Andy loved his many dogs and cats along the years, he was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, and also a Star Trek fan; he always wanted Scotty to beam him up. His laugh was contagious and his smile made it all the way to his eyes. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He was known best for his kind and gentle heart for others. After retirement Andy joined the Bath Area Senior Citizens where he participated in the exercise group, played lots of bocce, and served as chaplain. He also served on the Committee on the Ministry for the American Baptist Churches of Maine (ABCOM) for several years, as well as serving at multiple youth camps, and teaching at Craig Bible Institute in Bangor and at AIM (ABCOM Institute for Ministry). He went on mission trips to La Romana, Dominican Republic, three times. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Sullivan of Brunswick; one son, John Sullivan and his wife Jessica of Bowdoinham, three daughters, Jennifer Summers and her husband Richard of Naples, Fla., Elizabeth Dorney and her husband Jason of Kennebunk, Kathy White and her husband Joel of Philadelphia, Pa.; one brother, Robert Sullivan and his wife Ruth of Oxford, Pa.; and eight grandchildren, Nicholas and Ashley Summers, Olivia and Abigail Sullivan, Sierra and Connor Dorney, Hannah and Josephine White. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Corliss Street Baptist Church at 396 Middle St., Bath. Burial will be at Litchfield Plains Cemetery in Litchfield in the spring. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: American Baptist Churches of Maine PO Box 617 Augusta, ME 04332

