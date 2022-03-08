Margaret Rose Brann 1960 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Margaret Rose Brann, 61, of Brunswick died March 3, 2022, surrounded by her children, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in New York City, N.Y. on July 8, 1960, a daughter of Hyman R. Charney and Helen Ruth (Robinton) Charney. She graduated from Blind Brook High School and Tufts University in 1982 with a B.A. in English. She received her Juris Doctor in 1988 from the University of Maine School of Law and practiced law in the state of Maine. Most recently she worked in the central billing office at MaineHealth. Margaret was a generous and independent woman who touched many lives as a mother, family member, friend, and neighbor, and as a brave and strong cancer patient. Her pride and joy were her twins, David and Michelle, whom she raised as a proud and supportive mother. Margaret’s favorite hobby was golf, and she was an excellent golfer. She was a member of the Brunswick Golf Club, where she won the club championship seven times and the senior club championship three times. At the Brunswick Golf Club she was a strong advocate for female golfers. She worked hard to increase their representation and successfully petitioned the club to allow female golfers to participate in the men’s golf leagues. She also enjoyed traveling. She especially loved reading—she was a loyal patron of the local libraries and could always be found working her way through a good book. She was a founder and organizer of the Brunswick Area 50s and 60s Social Club. In that role she planned many fun events for the local community, appreciated the close friendships she developed as a result, and was grateful for all the nice people she met over the years. She is survived by her children David Harrison Brann of Brookline, Mass. and Michelle Robin Brann of Chicago; her father, Hyman R. (Miriam) Charney of Rye Brook, N.Y.; and sisters Elizabeth (Marc) Charney of Glencoe, Ill. and Adella (Scott) Yazujian of Cary, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Burial was in the Jewish section at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in your name at http://www.ocrahope.org or via mail to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance P.O. Box 32141 New York, NY 10087-2141

