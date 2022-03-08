Mary A. “Sis” Lydon Whalen 1929 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Mary A. “Sis” Lydon Whalen, died Feb. 19, 2022. She was a happy soul, who always shared happiness with everyone she met. She was born Jan. 8, 1929 in Portland to John J. Lydon and Annie Conroy Lydon. Both her parents died before she was 6 years old. She and her brother were taken in and raised by Mary and Coleman Curran. She attended St. Dominic’s Catholic School and graduated from Cathedral High School class of 1947. She married Charles “Charlie” Luke Whalen on May 26, 1956. Mr. Whalen died May 28, 1981. She worked at McLellan’s Drug Store from the age of 16 to 23, then at Fogg’s Trucking until she became a Navy wife. She loved her life together with Charlie, living in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, Guantanamo Bay Cuba, and Maryland where Charlie retired from the Navy in 1968. The couple moved back to Maine in 1978 and joined St. John the Baptist Catholic Church which she loved. After Charlie’s death, Mary began working for the Brunswick school department where she worked for 29 years. She also enjoyed her nine years employed at The Chuck Wagon as a hostess and loved having her “two drinks” at the end of her shift “with the girls”. Mary was extremely proud of her Catholic Faith and her Irish Heritage. She could speak and understand Gaelic, a little. Her home was always welcoming and full of fun and laughter, John Wayne movies and on Saturdays at 5 p.m., Lawrence Welk! She was predeceased by her brother, Judge Thomas J. Lydon; her cousin with whom she was raised, Mary “Babe” Curran Napolitano; in-laws, Judy and Pat King, Margaret and Gene Page; and many, many friends, relatives; and family dogs who she is happily reunited with in heaven. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen Whalen of Portland and her son, Tom Whalen of Brunswick who are grateful and proud of their Mom. The family would like to thank CHANS of Brunswick who took excellent care of Mary, along with Maureen and Tom during her last ten months. She will be buried in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland and a celebration of Mary will be announced later in May for everyone who knew her to attend. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Almost Home Rescue (www.almosthomerescue.net) or an animal charity of one’s choice or CHANS ( http://www.chanshomehealth.com ).

