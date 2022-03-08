Patricia A. Miller 1936 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Patricia A. Miller, 85, died unexpectedly at her residence in Brunswick on March 2, 2022. She was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Rome, the daughter of Charles W. Messer and Eva L. (Ladd) Messer. She attended Bowdoinham grammar school and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1954. Patricia wanted to have an adventure so she enlisted in the U.S. Army April 30, 1955 and served until 1957. On Oct. 31, 1956, she married Arthur Miller. She spent most of her married life living in California. In 1973 she returned to Maine working at a variety of jobs, even as a nanny. Her last job was in the Housekeeping Department at Bowdoin College from 1993-2000. Patricia was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son, Arthur C. Miller of Jacksonville, Fla. and her son and daughter-in-law, Harlan and Melinda Miller of Copper Center, Alaska; her grandchildren Elisha Miller, Nitasha Miller, Reanna Miller and Naomi Miller; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlene G. Cote and husband Robert G. Cote of Bowdoinham, a brother, Dana E. Messer of Bowdoinham, a brother, Charles W. Messer Jr of Millinocket; three nieces; and not to forget her close cousins, friends and precious kitty, Squeeka. A private tribute will be held in the springtime at the Ladd-Mercer Cemetery in Mercer per Patricia’s wishes. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. Donation can be made in lieu of flowers to the Mid Coast Humane Society. https://midcoasthumane.org/donate/

