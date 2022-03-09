Barbara Belanger 1930 – 2022 BATH – Barbara Belanger, 91, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at HillHouse Assisted Living. She was born in Bath on Sept. 28, 1930, a daughter of Kostas and Athanasia (Economopoulos) Liakopoulos. She attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School. She was employed by John Hancock as an administrator. She married Donald R. Belanger. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald R. Belanger on April 16, 1993; two brothers, George K. Liakopoulos on April 9, 2021, and Peter K. Liakopoulos on Oct. 19, 2021. She is survived by one sister, Helen K. Catjakis of Agawam, Mass.; two nephews, Chris Catjakis and his wife Sue Ann of Feeding Hills, Mass. and Charles Catjakis and his wife Gail of Agawam, Mass.; and many great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 133 Pleasant St. Portland, ME 04101

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous