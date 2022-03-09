Peter K. Liakopoulos 1938 – 2021 BATH – Peter K. Liakopoulos, 82, of High Street died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Bath on Feb. 8, 1938, a son of Kostas and Athanasia (Economopoulos) Liakopoulos. He grew up on High Street in the family home and resided there until his passing. He attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School. He was employed at Sam Prawer’s and New Meadows Inn as a bartender. He also did interior work hanging wallpaper and painting. He loved Popham Beach. He is survived by his companion, Duane E. Pelligra of Bath; two sisters, Barbara Belanger of Bath and Helen Catjakis and her husband Athan of Agawam, Mass.; and two nephews, Chris Catjakis and his wife Sue Ann of Feeding Hills, Mass. and Charles Catjakis and his wife Gail of Agawam, Mass.; and many grand-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, George Liakopoulos on April 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 133 Pleasant St. Portland, ME 04101

