William Capen Edgerton 1959 – 2022 TOPSHAM – William Edgerton, 62, of Topsham, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 26, 2022 following an illness. He was born in Portland and grew up in Gorham and at Ocean Point, later living in Boothbay, Salt Lake City and Topsham. Bill was fascinated by food by the time he could wield a wooden spoon. It carried him through school years to a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from UNH; whereafter he began a lifetime career of selecting, preparing and serving excellent food at various inns and restaurants. Bill spent the last 15 years as the kitchen manager and chef at the Chewonki school and summer camp in Wiscasset where he nourished and nurtured young people – feeding both their appetites and their imaginations. Bill and his staff provided not only the daily intake for the staff and the kids at Chewonki, he also prepared their holiday meals, often establishing new traditions. Just last year, Bill served a traditional Native American inspired feast of succotash, roast salmon and rutabaga for their Thanksgiving (later taking pity on the kids and serving turkey, stuffing and gravy). During the Pandemic, Bill and his crew found themselves without youth at school for whom to cook. He quickly partnered with MidCoast Hunger Prevention Program who had lots of food and no volunteers. It was a perfect pairing, as Bill and his staff prepared the food that was then distributed to thousands of area residents in need. Not only did Bill nourish his community, he experimented with cheesemaking, brewed beer, was an accomplished carpenter, fisherman, musician, humorist and crossword puzzle fanatic. He was a well-loved, kind and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew him. Bill is survived by his mother, Betsy Edgerton of Harpswell; his sister, Louisa Edgerton of Bath and his brother, Jonathan Edgerton and wife Stacy of Bowdoin; as well as his nieces Julia Edgerton of Boston and Elizabeth Edgerton of Philadelphia. A small service is planned for the summer. For details contact the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

Guest Book