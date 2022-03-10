One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday sometime before 4:30 p.m. after a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail along Pinkham Brook Road in Durham.

The driver’s side was inseparable from the guardrail that stopped the truck from going into the Androscoggin River, Durham Fire and Rescue Chief Rob Tripp Tripp said, and all the doors were locked. A member of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office smashed the front passenger window in an early attempt to gain access. Shortly after, Tripp said, fire crews bent the door away to free the driver.

The driver was the only occupant, Tripp said, and was conscious, breathing on his own when he was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

The scene was cleared at about 5:30 p.m. Lisbon rescue services also responded.

The driver’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. An attempt to contact Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning was unsuccessful.

This story may be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: