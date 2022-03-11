Diana S. Selee 1950 – 2021 HOMOSASSA, Fla. – Diana S. Selee 71, of Homosassa, Fla., passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2021 at her home with her loving husband, George and his daughter, Angelisa Jipson at her side. Diana was born to the late Donald Stackpole and his wife Virginia (Adams) Stackpole on Nov. 10, 1950 in Bath. Diana lived in Maine most of her life, residing in Bath, Wiscasset and Georgetown. She moved to Florida in 2015. Diana worked for over 35 years at Maine Yankee Atomic Power Company starting in 1970. Diana soon became the face of Maine Yankee for those who visited the site. She always greeted visitors and staff with a confident, friendly and helpful smile and she also knew everyone by name. Diana worked with many of the Maine Yankee team members over the years. Diana loved her pet dogs and enjoyed working with them. She also liked to travel and visited many countries. Diana was was also a founding member of the “Esterettes.” Diana is also survived by her sister, Judy Maynard of Homosassa, Fla., a brother, Robert Stackpole of Bath; her husband’s three children; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life was held at her home in Homosassa, Fla. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

