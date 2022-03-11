James B. MacPhee 1934 – 2022 BATH – James B. MacPhee, 87, of Ridge Road, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Rumford on Oct. 12, 1934, a son of Earle E. and Adeline V. (Lovejoy) MacPhee. In 1954 he graduated from Morse High School in Bath. In the same year he was employed by Bath Iron Works and completed the apprentice program until his retirement as a machinist in 1994. On Sept. 22, 1956 he married Joan R. St. Pierre. Jim served in the Maine National Guard and graduated from the United States Army Air Defense School at Ft. Bliss, Texas in 1957. Jim enjoyed cultivating his land which started when he built his own home. He grew his own fruits and vegetables and found great satisfaction maintaining several acres of gardens throughout the years. Time spent on his tractor mowing, preparing soil for planting or helping neighbors with their yard work was pure pleasure and relaxation for him. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his wife spent time traveling for bowling tournaments and vacations. They escaped the winter months for the warmer Carolina weather on occasions. He was predeceased by one daughter, Paula Gibb on Sept. 26, 2003 and by one grandson, Christopher Gibb on Jan. 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joan R. MacPhee of Bath; one daughter, Julie Stevens and her husband Paul of Gray, two sons, Alan J. MacPhee and his wife Heather of Bristol and Bruce E. MacPhee and his wife Debbie of Wiscasset; three sisters, Barbara Wyman of Brunswick, Sally Fiske of Nova Scotia and Judith Reindl of Brunswick; six grandchildren, Sarah Gibb Hurlburt, Jessica MacPhee Corson, Nicholas MacPhee, Kendall MacPhee, Shelby MacPhee and Pierce Stevens; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visiting hour will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath in the spring. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516

