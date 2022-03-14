At least two MSAD 75 students were able to steer and safely stop a school bus Monday morning after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency.

Police believe the medical event, which left the driver incapacitated, occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. while the bus was heading east on Route 201 carrying 14 middle and high school students.

Once the bus was safely stopped, police say that a third student attempted to give the driver first aid while another called 911. Other students exited the bus and waived down passing traffic.

Topsham police responded and began performing CPR while also using an AED — a device designed to monitor heartbeat activity and restore a heartbeat with an electric shock — on the 77-year-old male driver.

Shortly after, police say that Topsham fire and rescue responded, took over the life-saving measures and transported him to Mid Coast Hospital.

The driver was then brought by life-flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Police did not know his medical status as of Monday afternoon.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan stated in a press release: “We would like to thank, and recognize, all of those who took deliberate action to save lives this morning from the students who helped steer the bus and bring it to a stop, the students who exited the bus and waved down passing traffic for assistance and called 9-1-1 for medical assistance, the passers-by who stopped and attempted to assist, the first responding police officers who started CPR and used an AED to attempt to save the bus drivers life, and the Topsham Fire and Rescue personnel who responded and took over life-saving measures.”

“We are thankful for all those who assisted and made a difference this morning. Our thoughts and our prayers are also with the gentleman who was driving the bus as well as his family.”

Maine School Administrative District 75 serves Topsham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Harpswell.

