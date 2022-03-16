Hank Pfeifle of Brunswick, a member of the Maine Running Hall of Fame and soon to be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, has been named the honorary chairperson of the 10th Anniversary Androscoggin Bank Run for Independence.

Pfeifle is a parent of a client of Independence Association, a Brunswick-based nonprofit that supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Pfeifle’s adult son, Mitch, will soon move from his parents’ residence to a home managed by Independence Association.

Thanks to Independence Association, Mitch enjoys “friendship, companionship, creativity, being involved in something instead of being stuck at home,” Pfeifle said. Mitch enjoys sports and competes regularly in the Run for Independence. He also works out with Independence Association’s in-house trainer, Maine’s only Certified Inclusive Fitness Trainer.

Registration is now open for the annual Run for Independence, which returns as a hybrid event on May 21 after two years of being completely virtual.

The 5k, 1-mile, and kids fun run starts at Independence Association’s building at 3 Industrial Parkway in Brunswick. In-person courses take local runners through the Brunswick Industrial Park and local neighborhoods, returning to the Independence Association for post-race refreshments by Moderation Brewing and Pat’s Pizza.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary, there will be custom commemorative medals for 250 finishers and long-sleeve performance T-shirts.

The race is sponsored by Androscoggin Bank and benefits Independence Association.

Register at runsignup.com/Race/ME/Brunswick/RunforIndependenceMaine

