After several months of planning, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and the Brunswick School District are opening a small community food pantry at the Coffin School building on Barrows Street in Brunswick. The pantry, located in Room 9, runs Thursdays from 3-5 p.m.

The service is available to Brunswick School District students, parents and guardians.

The pantry will have fresh produce, meat, dairy products and dry goods.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program will oversee the initial setup and continued food supply to the pantry while the district manages the pantry’s implementation and staffing.

“MCHPP would like to thank Brunswick School District Superintendent Phil Potenziano and his team for moving this new pantry through the approval process,” said the program’s director, Karen Parker. “We also recognize the district’s many social workers, teachers, and school administrators who championed this project out of an amazing dedication to their students’ wellbeing both in and out of the classroom.”

Questions may be addressed to Tracy Carrier at [email protected] or (207) 319-1966.

This project was made possible with a donation from a local family.

“We are incredibly grateful for their generosity and vision,” Development Manager Alyssa Schoppee said. “Their support in growing the Community Pantry model will help ensure access to consistent, healthy food options not only for students, but their families as well.”

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program supports food insecure individuals by providing prepared meals and grocery distribution 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick, pantries at local schools, mobile pantries in surrounding communities and grocery delivery for qualifying individuals or families.

Their food pantry is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday evenings 4-6 p.m.; and Saturdays from noon–3 p.m. The Soup Kitchen serves freshly made-to-go meals on Mondays–Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 1:30 p.m.

