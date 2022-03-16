After several months of planning, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and the Brunswick School District are opening a small community food pantry at the Coffin School building on Barrows Street in Brunswick. The pantry, located in Room 9, runs Thursdays from 3-5 p.m.
The service is available to Brunswick School District students, parents and guardians.
The pantry will have fresh produce, meat, dairy products and dry goods.
Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program will oversee the initial setup and continued food supply to the pantry while the district manages the pantry’s implementation and staffing.
“MCHPP would like to thank Brunswick School District Superintendent Phil Potenziano and his team for moving this new pantry through the approval process,” said the program’s director, Karen Parker. “We also recognize the district’s many social workers, teachers, and school administrators who championed this project out of an amazing dedication to their students’ wellbeing both in and out of the classroom.”
Questions may be addressed to Tracy Carrier at [email protected] or (207) 319-1966.
This project was made possible with a donation from a local family.
“We are incredibly grateful for their generosity and vision,” Development Manager Alyssa Schoppee said. “Their support in growing the Community Pantry model will help ensure access to consistent, healthy food options not only for students, but their families as well.”
Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program supports food insecure individuals by providing prepared meals and grocery distribution 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick, pantries at local schools, mobile pantries in surrounding communities and grocery delivery for qualifying individuals or families.
Their food pantry is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday evenings 4-6 p.m.; and Saturdays from noon–3 p.m. The Soup Kitchen serves freshly made-to-go meals on Mondays–Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Bodies of the dead pile up as Ukraine’s Mariupol descends into despair
-
Local & State
No serious injuries in dramatic I-95 crash involving state trooper, tractor trailer, family in SUV
-
Nation & World
Iran frees British citizens held for more than 5 years after debt paid
-
Times Record
Brunswick runner Hank Pfeifle named honorary chair of charity run
-
American Journal
Westbrook superintendent proposes 5.7% increase in budget
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.