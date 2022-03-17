The Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors unanimously appointed Jean Skorapa as the next superintendent of schools on Wednesday.

Skorapa will replace RSU 5 Superintendent Becky Foley, who announced in December that she will retire at the end of this school year. Foley first joined the district in 2016.

RSU 5 serves Freeport, Pownal and Durham.

In an interview Thursday, Skorapa, 57, said she sought out the position because RSU 5 reflects the values of high academic achievement and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition, Skorapa raised her family in Freeport, and both her children were graduates of the high school.

“We knew firsthand the value of the of the education, because we saw it firsthand with our own children,” Skorapa said. “I am beyond excited to be coming part of this extraordinary team in RSU 5 and can’t want to get started.”

Skorapa currently serves as the RSU 67 superintendent, based in Lincoln. Prior to that, she worked as the assistant superintendent in RSU 3 as well as in the Brunswick School Department for 23 years. She has a total of 35 years in education, and her first day with RSU 5 will be July 1.

