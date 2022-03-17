The grand prize winner of Visit Freeport’s Freeport Foodie Lotto, Catherine Fisher of Freeport, is pictured here with Freeport Community Services Executive Director Sarah Lundin and Visit Freeport Executive Director Kelly Edwards. Fisher donated her $1,000 check to the nonprofit Freeport Community Services, whose mission is “enriching lives, connecting neighbors and helping those in need in Freeport and Pownal,” according to the organization. The Freeport Foodie Lotto was a game wherein players were rewarded for patronizing local businesses “with the hope that it would help infuse extra revenue into our local businesses during the winter,” Visit Freeport’s Executive Director Kelly Edwards said. “Catherine’s generous donation to Freeport Community Services perfectly captures the spirit of the game, and we are inspired by her generosity.”

