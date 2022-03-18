Influential folk musician Tom Rush will perform alongside Matt Nakoa at Bath’s Chocolate Church Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

Tom Rush’s impact on American music been profound. Beginning in 1965, Rush made three albums for Elektra Records, culminating in “The Circle Game,” which Rolling Stone has credited with ushering in the singer/songwriter era. Along with songs penned by Tom Rush, these early albums introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor, who has said, “Tom was not only one of my early heroes, but also one of my main influences.”

After a series of folk-rock albums and tours in the early 1970s, Rush took a break to recharge his creative side. But the musician returned in 1981, selling out Boston’s Symphony Hall. Today, Tom Rush’s voice has grown richer and more melodic, and his music has matured and ripened in the blending of traditional and modern influences. Many of Rush’s songs like “No Regrets” and “Child’s Song” have become American folk classics.

Tom Rush will be accompanied by award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Matt Nakoa. Born on a small goat farm in New York, Nakoa trained to be a concert pianist before accepting a scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music as a vocalist. His first solo albums, released in 2012 and 2014, garnered multiple songwriting awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festivalʼs New Folk Competition.

Tickets for all events at the Chocolate Church Arts Center are available for purchase at chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the box office at (207) 442-8455. All performances will be subject to CCAC’s current COVID-19 related policy, which requires audience members age 12 and up to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to arriving at a performance, along with a matching photo ID.

