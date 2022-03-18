Arthur E. McDougall Sr. 1944 – 2022 LISBON – Arthur E. McDougall Sr., 77, also known as “Artie”, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2022, from natural causes. He was born in Castine on May 14, 1944, the son of Joseph and Celia (Cunningham) McDougall. He lived in Lisbon, and grew up in Bath. He graduated from Morse High School, class of 1962. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked for Bath Iron Works for a total of 36 years, retiring in 2007. He was a school bus driver for Lisbon for seven years, and worked for Advance Auto Parts as a delivery driver. His most current job was driving a school bus for MSAD 75. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John, and his sister, Linda Trank. He is survived by his sister, Jo Ann McDougall of Lisbon; and his three children, Arthur, Mathew, and Pamela. He is also survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 15 years, Diane (Bernier). Artie liked to play golf, fishing with his friend, David Toothaker, going for walks, going out to eat, going to the beach and traveling. He loved to create things with his hands from beautiful paintings and wood work. He liked watching any type of sports, but was mostly a football fan. He will be dearly missed and remembered as a gentle, kind and thoughtful man. A service of remembrance will be held 10 a.m. Saturday March 26 at Pathway Vineyard Church on Foss Road in Lewiston, reception to follow. Those who wish to honor Arthur in a special way may make gifts or arrangements in his memory to his church, Pathway Vineyard 12 Foss Rd. Lewiston, ME 04240

