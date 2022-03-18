Elaine Perry 1943 – 2022 BATH – Elaine Perry, 78, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022 at Hawthorne House in Freeport, surrounded by her family of caregivers where she happily resided for 22 years. She was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Bath, to Carlton and Virginia (Wright) Perry. Born with Cerebral Palsy, she was cared for by her loving mother until she was 56, then by the loving family of angels at Hawthorne House. Elaine grew up in Bath and attended school through middle school. The simplest of pleasures in life brought Elaine great joy. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her loving personality was contagious to everyone she met. Elaine would share or outright give you anything she had, big or small. Her heart was bigger than herself. She loved making potholders, tailoring the colors to holidays or even sports teams! She enjoyed playing bingo and whatever she won, she would happily give it away to a friend, a friend’s child or anyone who needed a smile that day. Elaine certainly had a sweet tooth! Elaine is predeceased by her father, Carlton in 1953 and her mother, Virginia in 2008. She is survived by her loving and devoted brother, Stephen and his wife, Marie of St. Pete Beach, Fla.; and many loving cousins, relatives, and dear friends. From the bottom of our hearts, words cannot express how thankful and grateful we are to the entire staff at The Hawthorne House in Freeport where Elaine was taken care of and doted upon the last 22 years of her life. The entire staff are among the most loving caregivers on earth. Our hearts are filled with gratitude to each and every one of them. A special thank you to Compassus Hospice Care for their love and support during Elaine’s final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Elaine had the opportunity to attend Pine Tree Camp as a little girl and those wonderful memories lasted throughout her lifetime, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Pine Tree Society 149 Front St. Bath, ME 04530

