Roan Yellowthorn
7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $25. camdenoperahouse.com
Indie rock act Roan Yellowthorn is fronted by singer and keys player Jackie McLean, and she and her band will be stepping onto her hometown stage for a benefit performance. Proceeds go to the nonprofit Finding Our Voices, founded three years ago by Jackie’s mother, Patrisha McLean. Finding Our Voices provides support to survivors of domestic violence in Maine. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Camden Public Library, you can view Patrisha’s photo exhibit “14 to 41” and meet her and other survivors before heading to the show.
Girls Rock
Noon Sunday. The Halo at Thompson’s Point, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of, $20 preferred seating. maineacademyofmodernmusic.org/girlsrock
The Maine Academy of Modern Music does their part to celebrate Women’s History Month by hosting their annual showcase of solo acts, duos and full bands. During Girls Rock, you’ll hear covers of songs by women artists as well as some fresh originals, and the music doesn’t stop for many hours. You can also learn about what Maine Academy of Music has to offer, including Girls Rock summer camp. The festivities will be emceed by Aimsel Ponti, Press Herald music writer and host of Music from 207 on WCLZ.
Car Seat Headrest
8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Car Seat Headrest is a prolific indie rock band out of Seattle that has released a dozen albums in as many years. Its most recent is 2020’s “Making a Door Less Open,” home to the catchy tune “Can’t Cool Me Down” and the banger “Hollywood.” Some of the band’s most popular tracks are 2013’s “It’s Only Sex” and 2016’s “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales.” Bartees Strange opens the show.
