Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  3/24  5 p.m.  Board of Adjustment and Appeals Hearing  Rec Center

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  3/28  6 p.m.  Budget Review Workshop
Mon.  3/28  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting  Town Hall

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  3/24  4:30 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  3/28  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  3/28  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Committee  Town Hall
Tues.  3/29  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  3/24  6 p.m.  Budget Committee  Town Office

Mon.  3/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop & Meeting

Mon.  3/28  6:30 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee  Wescustogo

Tues.  3/29  7 p.m.  Select Board

Wed.  3/30  5:30 p.m.  Select Board Budget Workshop

Thur.  3/31  6 p.m.  Budget Committee

Pownal

Mon.  3/28  6:30 p.m.  Select Board Meeting  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

Thur.  3/24  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Log Cabin/Remote

Thur.  3/24  7 p.m.  School Committee  High School

Mon.  3/28  6 p.m.  Town Council Budget Workshop  Log Cabin/Remote

