Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 3/24 5 p.m. Board of Adjustment and Appeals Hearing Rec Center

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 3/28 6 p.m. Budget Review Workshop

Mon. 3/28 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting Town Hall

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 3/24 4:30 p.m. Community Wellness Committee Town Hall

Mon. 3/28 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 3/28 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Committee Town Hall

Tues. 3/29 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 3/24 6 p.m. Budget Committee Town Office

Mon. 3/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop & Meeting

Mon. 3/28 6:30 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee Wescustogo

Tues. 3/29 7 p.m. Select Board

Wed. 3/30 5:30 p.m. Select Board Budget Workshop

Budget Committee

Pownal

Mon. 3/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board Meeting Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

Thur. 3/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin/Remote

Thur. 3/24 7 p.m. School Committee High School

Mon. 3/28 6 p.m. Town Council Budget Workshop Log Cabin/Remote

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

