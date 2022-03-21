Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 3/24 5 p.m. Board of Adjustment and Appeals Hearing Rec Center
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 3/24 4:30 p.m. Community Wellness Committee Town Hall
Mon. 3/28 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 3/24 6 p.m. Budget Committee Town Office
Mon. 3/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop & Meeting
Mon. 3/28 6:30 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee Wescustogo
Tues. 3/29 7 p.m. Select Board
Wed. 3/30 5:30 p.m. Select Board Budget Workshop
Thur. 3/31 6 p.m. Budget Committee
Pownal
Mon. 3/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board Meeting Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 3/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin/Remote
Thur. 3/24 7 p.m. School Committee High School
Mon. 3/28 6 p.m. Town Council Budget Workshop Log Cabin/Remote
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
