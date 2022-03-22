The Red Sox will wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms all season long to honor the life of Jerry Remy, among other tributes to the late and beloved franchise icon.

The team announced plans on Tuesday to honor Remy, who died in October after a long battle with cancer. The patch – which is black and displays Remy’s name in red and his jersey number 2 in white – will be featured on the left sleeve of the Red Sox jerseys this season. The one exception will come in their home opener on April 15, when a “42” patch celebrating Jackie Robinson Day will be worn by all 30 teams.

The Red Sox last wore a season-long patch in 2012 to celebrate Fenway Park’s 100th anniversary and before that in 2002 to honor Ted Williams after his death.

The Red Sox will also pay tribute to Remy with a pregame ceremony prior to their game against the Blue Jays on April 20. On April 6 at 8 p.m., NESN will air an hour-long broadcast special titled “Remembering Jerry,” which will feature stories and memories of Remy from his playing and broadcasting career, told by his teammates and current and former NESN broadcasters.

TYLER CLAIMED, POTTS ASSIGNED: The Red Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Kyle Tyler off waivers from the Angels, the team announced Tuesday. To make room on the 40-man roster for Tyler, Boston designated infielder Hudson Potts for assignment.

Tyler, 25, made his big league debut for the Angels last year and posted a 2.92 ERA (and 5.20 FIP) in 12 1/3 innings. The Oklahoma product is a 6-foot, 185-pound pitcher originally drafted in the 20th round in 2018. He has experience both starting and relieving in the minors, including in 2021, when he started 14 of his 20 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

Baseball America ranked Tyler as the 28th best prospect in a weak Angels’ system last summer while praising the righty for his fastball’s “tremendous natural cut and ride. Tyler has minor league options remaining, so the Red Sox likely view him as a versatile option who could pitch in either a rotation or relief role for the WooSox to start the season. Tyler will provide depth for the big league roster at the beginning of the season.

Potts, 23, was acquired by the Red Sox along with outfielder Jeisson Rosario in the Aug. 2020 trade that sent Mitch Moreland to the Padres. A former first round pick (24th overall) in 2016, Potts was limited to just 78 games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs last season and struggled, hitting .217 with 11 homers and a .667 OPS. Though he had played first base and second base earlier in this career, Potts exclusively played third base for Portland last season. SoxProspects.com had him ranked as the 53rd-best prospect in Boston’s system, noting that he had never reached his power potential in the minors.

The Red Sox will have seven days to trade, waive or release Potts. If he clears waivers, he can be sent to the minors as a non-40-man roster player. Boston will need to clear another 40-man roster spot in the coming days when Trevor Story’s six-year deal is made official.

THE RED SOX avoided arbitration with Rafael Devers, coming to terms on a $11.2 million salary for 2022, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald. Devers’ $11.2 million salary is a raise from the 4.575 million he earned through arbitration last year.

The Red Sox reached agreements and avoided arbitration with all five of their remaining arbitration-eligible players, a source confirmed. Alex Verdugo agreed to a $3.55 million deal, Nick Pivetta settled at $2.65 million, Christian Arroyo avoided arbitration at a $1.2 million salary and Josh Taylor came to terms at $1.025 million.

TUESDAY’S GAME: Bobby Dalbec went 1 for 3 with two RBI and Wil Dalton homered as Boston beat Tampa Bay 4-2 at Port Charlotte, Florida.

Boston is 6-0 this spring.

