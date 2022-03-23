Brunswick’s planning board on Tuesday approved plans for a 202-unit apartment complex off Bath Road.

Plans call for four multi-family residential buildings — two buildings with 45 units and two with 56 units — as well as a clubhouse.

The plan will be managed and developed by a Pennsylvania-based A.R. Building Co.

The buildings will be constructed on the opposite side of the street from the entrance of the Mid Coast Medical Group at the site of a former driving range near Route 1.

The board unanimously approved the project after the company resolved the concerns about a vernal pool, a pedestrian pathway, traffic access and fire safety measures.

Jason Kambitsis, president of A.R. Building Company says that they ensure that their properties are built with the best materials to ensure its sustainability.

“We use brick, Azek trim and vinyl,” Kambitsis said. “We use these materials especially the brick because we are long-term holders. We like to make sure that the maintenance of these buildings is a little more carefree regarding not having sliding on the ground. We want these buildings to look brand new 20 or 30 years from now. Projects that we have built 25 years ago, under this scheme look new because of that.”

In a previous planning meeting, Kambitsis said that the rates for the one-bedroom apartments are expected to range between $1,200-$1,400 per month and the two-bedroom apartment complex between $1,500-$1,800 per month.

Data from the Maine State Housing Authority indicates that in 2020, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment with utilities included is $1,888 per month in Cumberland County which is unaffordable to 68.6% of households in the area. The data also illustrates that $1,238 for rent monthly for a two-bedroom place would be affordable to an individual that makes $49,534 on a yearly basis.

