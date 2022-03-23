Two brothers who safely brought a Topsham school bus to a stop on Route 201 after the driver became incapacitated were personally invited to the opening New England Patriots game this year by owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft surprised Connor and Seamus Collins — students at Maine School Administrative District 75 — with a call over Zoom to extend the invitation, according to a post and video on Patriots.com.

There were 14 middle and high school students on board when the driver collapsed at the wheel the morning of March 14. Connor, 16, of Mt. Ararat High School, grabbed the wheel and managed to stop the bus and had his brother, Seamus, 14, of Mt. Ararat Middle School, call 9-1-1.

Other students flagged down passing traffic and performed first aid on the driver, Arthur McDougall of Lisbon.

McDougall was brought to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick before being helicoptered to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He died later that day.

Kraft extended his sympathies during the call.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said the bus might have crashed and injured passengers if the brothers had not taken action, according to the Portland Press Herald. Fourteen high and middle school students were onboard at the time.

No students were injured and the bus was undamaged.

“You guys are unbelievable,” Kraft told the brothers on the call Tuesday, March 22. “My team told me what you did, there. You guys really called an audible on that bus.”

Kraft continued: “You’re very brave and special and we respect and admire what you did, how courageous you both were. So, we were wondering if we could invite you to the opening game this year and get you tickets?”

The brothers were quick to accept the offer.

This will be their first time seeing the Pats at Gillette Stadium, which will be during the first game of the NFL season, according to the Patriots.com post.

