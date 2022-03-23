TUCSON, Ariz. – Victoria “Torri” Santo Pelletier, 23, passed away on March 17, 2022 in Tucson, Ariz.

Torri was raised in Topsham, they graduated high school in 2016 from Mt. Ararat in Topsham and graduated in 2020 from Bates College in Lewiston with a bachelor’s degree in Rhetoric. They were employed at Conservation Legacy as a Communications and Digital Content Creator, where they were able to express their creativity and intelligence through story-telling. Torri also enjoyed and cherished their time working at the Jameson Tavern in Freeport, and Health Living Market and Café in Burlington, Vt.

Torri is survived by their parents Troy D. Pelletier and Cheryl (Gallagher) Pelletier Baggett; twin sister, Veronica Pelletier; grandparents Dorothy and Darrell Pelletier; and numerous extended family members throughout the State of Maine.

Torri was a talented athlete, artist, and student. They played soccer throughout high school and college and deeply loved the sport. Torri excelled in any sport they tried, including Nordic skiing, and track and field.

Torri was a creative and artistic soul, who saw the world through a unique lens and was able to capture this perspective in their artwork. Torri will be remembered for their energetic light, radiant smile, and their free, buoyant spirit. They were able to foster deep friendships with many people, and in turn, Torri was well loved by all who met them. Torri had a fascinating way of mastering any task, skill, or challenge that presented itself through a combination of natural curiosity and pointed dedication.

In celebration of Torri’s life, a gathering will be held at the Topsham Public Library at 25 Foreside Rd., Topsham on Saturday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to OUT Maine, which can be found online through their website outmaine.org.

Guest Book