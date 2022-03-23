Recognition

Platinum-level producers for Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader in 2021 include Clayton Larochelle, Bill Bergeron, Kelly Webb, Maria Morrissette and Cindy Morin. The top team was Charmaine Raby and Michelle Gosselin-Ervin. Teri Campbell was a gold-level producer. Silver level producers included Chad Doucette, Tim Cyr and Pat Long-Cressey. Bronze-level producers were awarded to Diane Brule, Erin Herrick, Tiffany Poland, Paul Rondeau, Ashley Rondeau, Kathy Lee Cook and Crystal St. Hilaire. Deanna Lavoie and Rachel Grignon both received the Rookie of the Year. The recipient of the Brenda Fontaine award went to Sally Christner, who was recognized as a great leader.

Hill Way Home Watch and owner Leslie Young of Cape Elizabeth have earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the third year. Home Watch is a service that surveils a property while owners are absent.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Sebago Technics, a Maine-based, engineering collective, welcomed seven new professionals: Shaun Leeper, computer and information systems manager; Eben Robichaud joins as CADD technician; Beth Valley, executive assistant/human resources coordinator; Richard Repsher, construction inspector; Cole Peters, environmental services manager; Maria Morris, Geographic Information Systems specialist; and Vraj Thakkar, data analyst.

Fr. Peter Shaba has been appointed parochial vicar of All Saints Parish, which includes St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick, St. John the Baptist Church in Brunswick; St. Mary Church in Bath; Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Boothbay Harbor; St. Ambrose Church in Richmond; St. Patrick Church in Newcastle; and St. Katharine Drexel Church in Harpswell. Fr. Alex Boucher has been appointed parochial vicar of St. John Paul II Parish, which includes St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Scarborough; Holy Cross Church, South Portland; St. Bartholomew Church, Cape Elizabeth; and Holy Cross School, South Portland.

Granted

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine received a $50,000 donation worth 150,000 meals from Bank of America.

LGBTQ+ youth in Maine schools are being supported by a $50,000 grant from The Cigna Foundation to OUT Maine.

The Locker Project and Opportunity Alliance shared a $5,000 donation from Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution.

Brunswick Rotarian honored

Mechanic Savings branch opens

