Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 3/29 Appointment Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 3/30 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 3/30 7 p.m. School Board Budget Forum Zoom
Thur. 3/31 5 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 3/31 6:30 p.m. Pleasant Street Traffic Study Public Hearing Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Thur. 3/31 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen/Public Hearing Zoom
Thur. 3/31 7 p.m. Shellfish Lottery: Residents TBD
Thur. 3/31 7:30 p.m. Shellfish Lottery: Nonresidents TBD
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access.
Thur. 3/30 6 p.m. Charter Commission Meeting Russell Room
Thur. 3/31 5 p.m. Topsham Housing Authority Conference Room
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
New Mexico official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6
-
Nation & World
How Europe is responding to Ukrainian refugees
-
Nation & World
Woman, 21, charged in crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania state troopers, civilian
-
Business
Senate approves bill to limit ‘dark store’ tax challenges
-
Nation & World
Two Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say