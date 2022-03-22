Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  3/29  Appointment Committee   Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  3/30  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  3/30  7 p.m.  School Board Budget Forum  Zoom

Thur.  3/31  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  3/31  6:30 p.m.  Pleasant Street Traffic Study Public Hearing  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur.  3/31  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen/Public Hearing  Zoom

Thur.  3/31  7 p.m.  Shellfish Lottery: Residents  TBD

Thur.  3/31  7:30 p.m.  Shellfish Lottery: Nonresidents  TBD

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access.

Thur.  3/30  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Meeting  Russell Room

Thur.  3/31  5 p.m.  Topsham Housing Authority  Conference Room

