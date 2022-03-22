An opera singer from Russia will performing two concerts in Yarmouth on Tuesday, March 29, to raise money for victims of the invasion of Ukraine.

Pavel Sulyandziga will include Ukrainian songs in his public concert from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church at 116 Main St. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

Sulyandziga, whose five siblings attend school in Yarmouth, will perform another concert open only to students at Yarmouth High School from 9:45-10:30 a.m.

All funds raised will go to the Partners for World Health’s Ukraine Fund. The Portland-based nonprofit collects medical supplies for distribution to individuals, communities and health care facilities.

A graduate of the Academy of Music in Moscow and a member of the Udege tribe in eastern Russia, Sulyandziga now lives in New York.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: